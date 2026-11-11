Epic Games Targets Linux for New Launcher

Jack Wallen

The Epic Games new launcher is still in preview, but it looks to land on several Linux distributions.

In a move that shouldn't surprise anyone, Epic Games plans to support SteamOS with its soon-to-be-released Epic Games Launcher.

"Programming is hard," states the official site. "So, instead of doing that, we vibe coded a new Epic Games Launcher that’s way faster and more responsive than the current one, and has a new look." If you head over to the preview site, you'll notice (in the top right corner) a Download For Linux button (so long as you're visiting the site via a Linux distribution). Click that link, and it'll download a .deb file for installation.

It's also pretty exciting to note that, on the same official site, it states that Fortnite is coming to Linux. "To bring Fortnite to Linux, we are rebuilding Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) [which opens in a new tab] and working with distro maintainers on security requirements. Once it’s working with a critical mass of distro maintainers, we’ll bring Fortnite to Linux via the Epic Games Launcher."

On Gaming on Linux, Jake Jones, Communications Director at Epic Games, said, "The new Epic Games Launcher is still in Preview and we plan to support as many Linux distributions as possible, including Fedora, SteamOS, Cachy, Omarchy, and more. We’re testing and evaluating packaging formats for distribution, and we’ll restore AppImage this month."

You should also check out this Epic Games blog post on anti-cheating.











