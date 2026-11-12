 

New KORA Linux Distro to Harness the Power of Local AI

Nov 12, 2026

The development team behind CyanogenMod, Android, and Playtron unveils KORA, a Linux distribution built specifically for AI nerds.

KORA is built around the idea that intelligence belongs inside the operating system, where artificial intelligence (AI) models and agents are a part of the OS itself. At the heart of KORA is Cortex, an inference engine that is optimized for local AI models.

Cortex turns every chip inside the machine (CPU, GPU, and NPU), as well as every machine on the network, into one computer. Local models run on the user's hardware by default and, when the work calls for it, frontier models join in.

The traditional folders-and-apps desktop is replaced by neural workspaces and filesystems. Each workspace serves as a secure sandbox for applications and agents, so permissions, memory, and context remain on the local machine.

One sticking point that might irk open source advocates is how KORA uses the word "open." When KORA developers speak about openness, they aren't necessarily talking about open source but an open intelligence ecosystem, where an operating system is "open to every model, every AI service, and every agent […]. The capabilities behind KORA’s own applications, including memory, neural workspaces and file systems, will be available to third-party developers under the same user-managed permissions," per the official press release.

In fact, the press release clearly states that "Cortex is KORA's own technology and is not open source."

There is no indication of an official release date, other than sometime in 2027. You can read more about KORA in the official announcement.
 
 

 
 
 

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